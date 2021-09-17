Oil holds above $75 as storm-hit U.S. supply returns slowly

Article content

LONDON — Brent oil futures dipped on Friday but held above $75 a barrel, remaining on track for weekly gains of more than 3% thanks to the slow recovery in output after two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.36%, to $75.40 a barrel by 0838 GMT, erasing Thursday’s 21 cent gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.54%, at $72.22 after settling unchanged in the previous session.

“Oil prices are slightly softer as offshore U.S. production continues to slowly return … and as some countries still struggle to contain the delta variant (of the coronavirus) ,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.