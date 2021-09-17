Oil holds above $75 as storm-hit U.S. supply returns slowly

Article content

LONDON — Brent oil futures dipped on Friday but held above $75 a barrel, remaining on track for a weekly gain of more than 3% thanks to the slow recovery in output after two hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures fell 60 cents, or 0.79%, to $75.07 a barrel by 1324 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 85 cents, or 1.17%, at $71.76 after falling over $1 to $71.56 a barrel.

“The market is pausing for a breath. This week’s supply-demand reports from OPEC and the IEA suggest that the balance of the year will be tight – demand is expected to grow and non-OPEC supply, partly because of Hurricane Ida, will get tighter,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.