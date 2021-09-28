Oil Holds Above $75 a Barrel as Energy Crunch Rattles Markets

Oil has soared this year as the roll-out of vaccines aids energy demand, spurring a drop in U.S. inventories to near a three-year low. A dramatic surge in natural gas has stoked bets that crude will benefit from spillover demand as users seek alternatives. Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses, is among those forecasting higher oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $75 a barrel in early Asian trading after closing Monday at the highest level since October 2018. Global benchmark Brent rallied to within 10 cents of $80 a barrel in the week’s opening session amid a flurry of bullish predictions from banks and traders.

While worldwide demand has increased, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have been easing supply curbs with caution. Later Tuesday, OPEC will release its World Oil Outlook, which will detail the group’s views on market fundamentals.

Inventory draws are the “largest on record” and OPEC+ can’t restore the market’s balance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note earlier this week. The deficit “will not be reversed in coming months, in our view, as its scale will overwhelm both the willingness and ability of OPEC+ to ramp up,” it said.

Oil’s timespreads have widened, signaling traders are more positive. Brent’s prompt spread was 80 cents a barrel in backwardation, from 63 cents two weeks ago. That’s bullish, with near-dated prices above those further out.

