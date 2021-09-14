Oil hits 6-week high as U.S. Gulf braces for another hurricane

Article content LONDON — Oil prices hit a six-week high on Tuesday as another hurricane threatened to bring heavy rain to Texas and parts of Louisiana that were still recovering from Ida, and as the International Energy Agency forecast a big demand rebound for the rest of the year. Brent crude was up 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $74.01 a barrel by 0842 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $70.88 a barrel. Both contracts have risen for three consecutive sessions and were trading at their highest since early August.

Evacuations were underway on Monday from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms, as onshore oil refiners began preparing for Hurricane Nicholas. "The substantial production outages in the Gulf of Mexico remain one of the factors driving prices," Commerzbank said. About 794,000 barrels per day (bpd), or more than 40% of the U.S. Gulf's oil and gas output remained offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). After three months of decline in global oil demand, COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs are set to rekindle appetite for oil that was suppressed by pandemic restrictions especially in Asia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.