Oil Heads for Weekly Loss as Taper Signal Punishes Commodities

(Bloomberg) — Oil headed for a substantial weekly loss, hurt by the Federal Reserve’s move toward tapering asset purchases, a rally in the U.S. dollar and concerns about global energy demand.

West Texas Intermediate has shed more than 6% this week, and closed at the lowest since May on Thursday amid a broad retreat across commodities. Most-active prices for the U.S. benchmark climbed 0.5% to around $64 a barrel in early trading on Friday.

Oil has been buffeted this month by the prospect of the Fed cutting back on its extraordinary monetary stimulus despite the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. The pandemic remains a threat to energy demand, especially across Asia, with key importer China restricting mobility to combat an outbreak.