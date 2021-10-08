Oil Heading for Seventh Weekly Advance With WTI Nearing $80

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roiled markets from Europe to Asia. Futures in New York extended gains in Asian trading toward $80 a barrel. Prices advanced 1.1% on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Department said that it had no plans “at this time” to tap the nation’s oil reserves. That followed remarks the day before from the energy secretary that releasing strategic stockpiles was being considered to counter surging gasoline prices.

Article content Crude rallied to the highest since 2014 earlier this week after OPEC+ stuck with a gradual boost in supply next month despite a rapidly tightening market, in part due to the energy crisis. Russia’s offer to ease the gas crunch in Europe, and a Financial Times report that the U.S. would consider releasing reserves saw prices tumble more than 3% on Thursday before reversing those losses. The economic recovery from the pandemic along with a supply disruption in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida had already tightened the market before rising natural gas prices spurred additional demand for oil products like diesel and fuel oil. The squeeze, which is being exacerbated by higher coal prices, has come ahead of an expected increase in fuel consumption over winter.