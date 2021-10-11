Oil gains as energy demand rises; WTI tops $80

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices rose on Monday, extending multiweek gains, amid supply restraint from major producers and growing demand for fuels as economies try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT, after gaining almost 4% last week. U.S. oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. U.S. crude rose 4.6% through Friday.

Prices have risen as more vaccinated populations are brought out of lockdowns and fuel economic activity, with Brent advancing for five weeks and U.S. crude for seven.