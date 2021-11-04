Oil flips to gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices flipped to gains on Thursday as investors expect top producers to stand pat on output policy, shrugging off earlier concerns about the resumption of Iran nuclear talks that could result in more oil exports from Tehran. Brent futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude pared losses of more than 1% as traders shifted focus to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, later on Thursday.

Article content The group is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases steady, despite calls for an acceleration. Brent was up 47 cents, or 0.6%, at $82.46 a barrel by 0751 GMT, while WTI nudged up 2 cents to $80.88 a barrel after having slipped as low as $79.74. Prices were down earlier, after Iran and six powers agreed to resume talks on Nov. 29 to revive the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna. Iran has demanded that the United States drop sanctions that have limited its oil exports. News of the resumption of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks has probably wiped out any last hope for OPEC+ to boost production targets, supporting prices, said OANDA’s senior analyst, Jeffrey Halley. Citi analysts said OPEC+ was likely to stick to current policy, despite pressure from oil importers.