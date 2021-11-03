Oil falls sharply after big build in U.S. inventories

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels in the most recent week, more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017. U.S. oil market supply has tightened, with stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub at their lowest in three years.

Brent crude futures were down $2.43, or 2.9%, at $82.29 a barrel at 12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $2.75, or 3.3%, to $81.16 a barrel.

NEW YORK — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, after U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected in the most recent week, even as gasoline inventories hit a four-year low in the world’s largest oil consumer.

Traders also expect the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, which could sap some speculative buying in risk assets including oil.

“Markets already have been under pressure,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “We’re down because of profit taking from the Fed meeting today.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. The average retail price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was lately at $3.40, according to AAA, up about 20 cents from a month ago.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday and is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases steady despite calls for a raise.

In a sign high prices are encouraging more supply, BP said on Tuesday it would ramp up investments in onshore U.S. shale oil and gas to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $1 billion this year. Overall, U.S. output increased to 11.5 million barrels per day, equaling the highest level of U.S. production so far this year. (Additional reporting by Noah Browning and Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter, Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)