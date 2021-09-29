Oil falls for second day as supply-driven rally peters out

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose as doubts over demand resurfaced, with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase worldwide and some regions facing gasoline shortages.

Brent crude was down $1.41 or 1.8% at $77.68 a barrel by 0608 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell nearly $2 after touching its highest in almost three years at $80.75.

U.S. oil prices dropped $1.34 or 1.9% to $73.89, having fallen 0.2% in the previous session.

Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.