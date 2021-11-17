Oil falls as U.S. gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

Article content

MELBOURNE — Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from Tuesday.

Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool gasoline prices, which hit a record high at California pumps this week. Lawmakers, however, have mixed views on whether it is needed.