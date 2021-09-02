Oil falls after OPEC+ sticks to raising supply amid demand doubts

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many U.S. refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline.

Brent crude was down by 52 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.07 a barrel by 0134 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.03 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market.