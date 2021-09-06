Oil falls $1 after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell about $1 on Monday, extending losses after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.63 a barrel by 0613 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.34 a barrel, down 95 cents, or 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. The price cuts were larger than expected, according to a Reuters poll among Asian refiners.

Article content “The OSPs to Asia are bearish, signaling softer demand and potentially higher supply,” Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said. Global oil supplies are increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is raising output by 400,000 barrels per day a month between August and December. “Given that OPEC+ is continuing its plan to raise production monthly, despite weak data from China and the U.S. raising slowdown fears, and Saudi Arabia looking for market share in the region, oil is likely to remain under pressure,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at brokerage OANDA. The decline in crude futures added to falls on Friday after a weaker than expected U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic.