Oil Extends Retreat as Delta Takes Toll on China, U.S. Rigs Rise

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil dropped for a third straight day as the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand just as drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity. West Texas Intermediate slumped 1.2% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, fresh virus outbreaks have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. Meanwhile, cases are at or near records in nations including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Article content After soaring in the first half, crude oil’s rally has started to fray since mid-July. The spread of delta, including in key consumer China, has undermined the outlook for consumption as restrictions on mobility are reintroduced. At the same time, OPEC+ has proceeded with plans to gradually increase production, rolling back the supply curbs it imposed in the early days of the pandemic. “The delta worries are tightening their grip on oil market sentiment,” said Vandana Hari, founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights, adding that the summer travel and tourism boom in the West is petering out. “The market will likely remain in flux, at least until the delta wave shows a significant and sustained retreat, especially in the U.S. and China.”