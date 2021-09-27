Oil Extends Rally as WTI Nears $75 a Barrel on Energy Crunch

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil advanced at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening amid a global energy crunch.

West Texas Intermediate rose as much 0.8% in early Asian trading, closing in on $75 a barrel, after a run of five weekly gains. Inventories of crude have been drawing, with U.S. stockpiles near a three-year low. At the same time, a rally in natural gas looks set to drive increased demand for oil on fuel switching.

Oil has surged more than 80% over the past year as worldwide demand recovers from the disruption caused by the pandemic. On the supply side, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have been easing output curbs only slowly, permitting markets to tighten.

On the threshold of the fourth quarter and the onset of the northern hemisphere winter, a host of market watchers have said that they expect further gains in prices. Among them, Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects that global demand will go on climbing.

