Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook. Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi move, attributing it to factors including increased competition and a desire to retain market share.

Article content “The level of cuts in Saudi OSPs for Asia was a surprise, and it does not send a great signal to the market regarding current demand dynamics,” said Warren Patterson, the head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. Oil’s sizzling rally over the first half of the year has been interrupted by the delta variant of the virus, which has led to renewed restrictions on mobility. Adding to bearish sentiment recently has been the readiness of governments to release strategic reserves, reducing the need for supplies from the market. Last month, some Asian customers requested less crude from Saudi Arabia due to the demand impact from delta. Buyers from the region will need to submit their requests for October volumes by Sept. 6. Saudi official prices for cargo sales to the U.S., Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean were stable or little changed, pointing to the producer’s intent on prioritizing oil flows to Asia.