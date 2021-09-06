Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signaling that global markets are well supplied.

Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8%.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October prices for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. The price cuts were larger than expected, according to a Reuters poll among Asian refiners.