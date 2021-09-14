Oil extends gains on worries of U.S. supply disruptions from another storm

Article content TOKYO — Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.2% to $73.66 a barrel by 0048 GTM, having gained 0.8% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.68 a barrel, after rising 1.1% on Monday. Both benchmarks were hovering near their highest since early August hit the previous day.

Article content Evacuations were underway on Monday from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as onshore oil refiners began preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was heading towards the Texas coast with 70 miles per hour(113 kph) winds, threatening coastal Texas and Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida. “Concerns over Nicholas prompted buying as it is likely to hit the area devastated by Ida though the force is not expected to be as strong as Ida,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities. More than 40% of the U.S. Gulf’s oil and gas output remained offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).