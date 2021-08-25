Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters – Oil prices nudged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico’s production and signs that China, the world’s biggest importer, has curbed a recent coronavirus outbreak. Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $70.96 a barrel by 0639 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.35. Both benchmark contracts rose by about 8% over the previous two days, erasing most of the slump from a seven-day losing streak.

Article content “A second consecutive day of price rally in the crude market had also spurred some profit-taking, while American Petroleum Institute data showing a less-than-expected decline in U.S. oil inventories last week added to the downward pressure,” Vandana Hari said in a note to clients. Prices rallied following a more than 400,000 barrels per day drop in supply in Mexico after a fire on an oil platform, but the state oil firm said it expects to resume production by Aug. 30. “Brent crude should remain fairly supported here despite today’s weakness as the oil market is still heavily in deficit and that won’t change anytime soon,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters. American Petroleum Institute data showed crude inventories fell 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, while gasoline stockpiles fell 1 million barrels, according to sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.