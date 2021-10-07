Oil eases as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales

Article content LONDON — Oil prices extended losses from the previous session on Thursday, as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilize the natural gas market. Brent crude prices were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.92 a barrel by 1306 GMT, after touching a session low of $79.08. WTI crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.13 a barrel, having hit a session low of $74.96. Both contracts fell about 2% on Wednesday.

Article content “The crude market might be less tight should the United States tap the strategic crude reserves and if Russia manages to send more natural gas to Europe, this might result in less substitution from natural gas to crude,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday that the administration is considering tapping the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool a surge in gasoline prices, the Financial Times reported. Granholm also did not rule out a ban on crude exports, which was lifted in 2015. Goldman Sachs said a likely SPR release, which could be up to 60 million barrels, only posed a $3 downside risk to its $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast. A larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories last week also weighed on prices.