Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories

SINGAPORE — Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs.

U.S. crude slid 0.43%, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel.

“Commercial stockpiles of crude rose … last week, according to EIA data,” ANZ said in a note. “Stockpiles of gasoline also surged raising concerns of weaker demand.”