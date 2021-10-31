Oil Drops at Start of Key Week as Biden Boosts Pressure on OPEC+

Global benchmark Brent declined 0.4% in early Asian trading after surging more than 7% last month as inventories slumped. Speaking in Rome after a Group of 20 leaders’ summit on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Saudi Arabia and Russia for an inadequate response, while stopping short of saying what he planned to do if producers don’t boost crude output.

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell as pressure mounted on OPEC+ to boost production when it meets on Thursday and China released state reserves of diesel and gasoline to ease shortages.

Article content

Earlier at the weekend, China said that it will release reserves of the two key fuels to combat shortages, according to a statement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. The move is a part of an annual rotation of holdings, but the agency provided neither volumes nor a schedule.

Crude has soared this year, with production trailing supply as the global economy recovered from the impact of the pandemic. An energy crunch marked by shortages of gas and coal has also stoked oil demand. Still, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have loosened supply curbs imposed last year at only a modest pace, making the case that risks remain.

The cartel is scheduled to gather on Thursday, and may stick with a planned monthly increase of 400,000 barrels a day despite the gathering pressure from top consumers. Angola and Iraq were the latest members of the group to affirm their support for the current stance on output.

Traders were also tracking the prospect of revived nuclear talks between Iran and world powers that in time may pave the way for that nation to resume oil exports. Tehran has signaled it will restart negotiations with Europe “toward the end of November,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com