OSLO — Denmark’s Maersk Drilling and U.S. rival Noble Corporation said on Wednesday they will merge, forming one of the world’s largest offshore oil drilling rig owners.

The joint firm, which will be owned “approximately” 50:50 by their current shareholders, expects annual cost savings of some $125 million from the tie-up. It will take Noble Corporation’s name and be headquartered in Houston, Texas. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)