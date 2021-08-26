Oil Down, COVID-19 as Outbreaks Reignite Fuel Demand Concerns By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia, its first loss in four sessions, as COVID-19 outbreaks globally and restrictive measures ramp up fuel demand concerns.

were down 0.62% to $70.84 by 11:49 PM ET (3:49 AM GMT) after jumping 1.7% on Wednesday. fell 0.78% to $67.83 after gaining 1.2% during the previous session.

Concerns about the global COVID-19 outbreaks involving the virus’ Delta variant continue to cloud the outlook for fuel demand and commodities in general.

However, some investors were cautiously optimistic.

“Given the risks around the COVID-19 Delta variant, but also the accelerating vaccine programs, it’s possible that the second half of the year also sees a bit of a stop-and-go development before things (hopefully) normalize in 2022,” Eurasia Group analysts said in a note.

Investors also digested Wednesday’s The data showed a for the week to August 20. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 2.683-million-barrel draw, while a 3.234-million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

the day before showed a draw of 1.622 million barrels.

However, not all the data was positive, with the EIA data also showing a 645,000-barrel build in , which is inclusive of diesel and jet fuel.

“The headline draw was welcome news but a steep drop in crude exports and lacklustre jet fuel demand prevented prices from extending gains,” OANDA senior analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

A fire that broke out earlier in the week in Mexico that knocked a little over 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production, gave the black liquid a boost. Petróleos Mexicanos has since recovered 71,000 bpd of production and targets adding an additional 110,000 bpd within the next couple of hours.