Oil Down as Dollar and U.S. Rig Count Both Tick Upwards By Investing.com

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia, extending its losses from the previous Friday. The black liquid extended its losses from Friday as the strengthened and the , even as almost a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained shut after Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

were down 0.54% to $74.90 by 10:12 PM ET (2:12 AM GMT. fell 0.75% to $71.28 after rolling over to the November 2021 contract on Sep. 19. Both Brent and WTI futures remained above the $70 mark, however.

The dollar inched up on Monday.

Oil fell alongside a greenback that was near a three-week high on Friday. U.S. data released on the same day showed that September’s and indexes were at 67.1 and 71 respectively.

Expectations are also mounting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering later in 2021, with the central bank due to hand down its on Wednesday.

“WTI futures may consolidate over the next few trading sessions until the trajectory of the dollar is a little clearer,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

A rising U.S. rig count also contributed to oil’s downward trend. Baker Hughes said on Friday that the oil and gas rig count rose by nine to 512 in the week to Sep. 17, its highest since April 2020 and double the level from the same time in 2020.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that 23% of the crude output from the Gulf of Mexico, or 422,078 barrels per day, remained offline as of Friday.