Oil down 1%; pandemic surge, renewed Mexico supply end rally

Article content NEW YORK — Oil fell about 1% on Thursday on renewed concerns over demand due to rising COVID-19 infections and as Mexico restored some output after a fire disrupted supplies. Losses were limited by the potential for other supply interruptions. Energy companies prepared for the possibility of a severe storm hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend. Brent crude was down 53 cents, or 0.7 %, at $71.47 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil declined 35 cents to $68.01 a barrel, snapping a three day rally.

Article content Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks fueled by the Delta variant are raising concerns about the strength of the economic recovery globally. Mexico has begun restoring output after a fire on an offshore platform on Sunday knocked out more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production. State oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) had so far recovered 71,000 bpd of production and expects to add an additional 110,000 bpd within a few hours. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said Pemex will produce an average of 1.8 million bpd by year end, despite the fire. “Increasing production and a significant slowing in ‘return to office’ trends will remain as significant obstacles that could contain WTI below the $72 area and Brent under the $75 mark well into the 4th quarter,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLP in Galena, Illinois.