Oil Declines as Biden Faces Mounting Calls to Release SPR Crude

Article content (Bloomberg) — Oil fell as U.S. President Joe Biden faced more calls to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tackle surging gasoline prices and push back against consumer inflation running at the fastest pace in decades. West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.8% after declining for three straight weeks, while Brent retreated. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer urged Biden at the weekend to release oil from the nation’s emergency reserves, saying that consumers needed immediate relief at the gas pump. A top administration aide, Brian Deese, declined to say whether the president would tap the SPR.

Article content The global oil market has fixated in recent weeks on a potential release from the reserves after crude hit a seven-year high in October, lifted by a rebound in consumption from the impact of the pandemic. A plea by Biden for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to raise oil production more quickly was rebuffed, putting the focus on how the U.S. administration may respond as the pace of consumer price gains accelerates. The challenge from inflation, especially gasoline, is a mounting political problem for Biden. The president’s approval rating sank to a new low, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. About half of Americans overall, as well as independents, blame him for accelerating inflation, it showed.