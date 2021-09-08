Oil climbs on slow return of U.S. supply after Hurricane Ida

Article content LONDON — Oil prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a slow production restart in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and resumption of refining activities, although the gains were capped by a stronger dollar and concerns about the impact of rising coronavirus infections. Brent was up 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.96 a barrel, at 0845 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.67 a barrel. “The market is … weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Article content Producers in the Gulf are still struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through the region with powerful winds and drenching rain. About 80% of U.S. Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, with 79 production platforms still unoccupied. About 17.5 million barrels of oil has been lost to the market so far. The Gulf’s offshore wells make up about 17% of U.S. output. “Refinery operations appear to be making a quicker recovery,” ING analysts said in a note. Only about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity was temporarily closed, down from a peak of more than 2 million bpd, ING said, citing the latest situation report from the Department of Energy. “However, those refiners that have restarted are unlikely to be operating at full capacity at the moment,” the note added.