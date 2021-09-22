Ohio to host BIT Mining’s new 85 MW Bitcoin mining facility By Cointelegraph

Home Business Ohio to host BIT Mining’s new 85 MW Bitcoin mining facility By...

(BTC) mining company BIT Mining plans to invest $12.14 million to develop an 85 megawatts crypto mining center in Ohio.

As the company that owns the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, BIT Mining set up a joint venture agreement with Viking Data Centers to establish the Bitcoin mining facility.