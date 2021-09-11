Ohio man pleads guilty to fraud over $30M crypto scam promising 15% monthly By Cointelegraph

The man behind a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency scam has pleaded guilty to fraud this week according to the United States Department of Justice.
Ohio man Michael Ackerman could face up to 20 years inside following his guilty plea for defrauding investors in a crypto scam he orchestrated in 2017. The too good to be true scheme lured hundreds of investors who deposited USD into a crypto fund called the Q3 Trading Club, which promised 15% monthly returns.
