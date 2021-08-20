Offset Shares Encouraging Words For Lizzo Following Negative Comments Online

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

You never know who’s going to use their voice to stand up and be the light in someone’s life when they need it the most. Yesterday Offset, 1/3 of the group Migos shared positive words of encouragement to Lizzo after having an emotional moment over the weekend following the release of her first single in two years. TMZ caught Offset in Beverly Hills, and their cameraman immediately asked him about Lizzo’s emotional Instagram live video last weekend. In the live, she addressed hateful messages and comments from trolls who body-shamed her following the release of ‘Rumors,’ which featured his wife Cardi B.

The cameraman asked Offset, “What’s your message to the haters on Lizzo? Cardi came to her defense.” Offset paused for a second before sharing his response. “Let these beautiful Black women be great. Stop judging.” He continued, “We work hard to be entertainers for the world. Let us be.” As Offset stepped into the car and closed the door, the cameraman asked him one final question regarding Facebook deleting the negative comments. “Do you commend Facebook for deleting the comments? Do you think it was the right thing to do?” Offset actually shouted out the company for deleting the comments and said it was right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

According to TMZ, earlier this week, their sources at Facebook told them that the company had removed several comments on Lizzo’s Facebook and Instagram posts, following the tearful live. In addition, Facebook plans to continue to review reports of hateful comments regularly. Lizzo seemed to appreciate Offset’s kind words because she stepped into The Shade Room and left a red heart emoji on the post that gained over 6000 likes. The Roommates were happy to see Offset offer this support. One commented, “The song was amazing, and this positive feedback from Offset shows he’s very supportive.” Another commented, “Thank you!!! Leave Black women alone. We are sick of it!!”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Offset Shares Encouraging Words For Lizzo Following Negative Comments Online appeared first on The Shade Room.