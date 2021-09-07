Offset Shared First Picture Of New Baby With Cardi B
The 28-year-old shared a beautiful picture of the couple gazing down lovingly at the their son.
And Offset just posted his own picture of the happy family!
The Migos rapper shared an image of himself, cradling the newborn to his shirtless chest. To the side, Cardi looked over at them from the hospital bed.
“Chapter 5,” he wrote in the caption as a nod to becoming a father of five. He shares 3-year-old Kulture with Cardi, and he’s also the dad of 6-year-old Kalea, 6-year-old Kody, and 11-year-old Jordan from previous relationships.
Offset also commented, “Mob shit,” beneath his post.
Naturally, congratulations and kind messages poured into the comments. Chance the Rapper wrote, “Father of 5” with a blue heart emoji.
DJ Khaled wrote, “Congrats, God is the greatest!”
And one fan left the sweet message, “Good husband and good dad” with a fire emoji.
Congratulations, Offset and Cardi!
