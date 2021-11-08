Offset & His Team Were Allegedly Involved In A Physical Altercation During ComplexCon

Ain’t nothing but a lil’ bit of straightenin’! As folks headed to Long Beach to experience the ComplexCon festival over the weekend, attendees got a little more than they bargained for outside of music and celebrity sightings. ComplexCon is described as a festival that’s expertly curated on the brands, people, and trends that create what’s now and next in pop culture. However, I don’t think people were expecting Offset to be poppin’ off with his crew!

It looks like things got tense between Offset—who was captured wearing a red jacket—his crew, and an unidentified man during ComplexCon. According to Hot New Hip Hop, outside of the booth of the popular podcast, ‘No Jumper,’ Offset was allegedly involved in an altercation. In the video, it appears as though members of his entourage allegedly jumped a man. At this time, it’s unclear why the incident occurred.

In April, Offset had a similar altercation where producer Southside aired him out and claimed that Uzi would have been robbed by Offset if he didn’t step in. In a clip that circulated online, Southside said, “I’m the same n**ga that saved you from getting robbed from Offset and them, don’t forget that,” he warned. “I’m the same ni**a. I was the only ni***a that had blicks in the studio. I’m the same ni**a that kept you from getting your jewelry took.”

Offset has seemingly stayed out of drama and has been keeping close to his wife, Cardi B. Last week, he shared an interesting moment with Cardi eating his scab on his Instagram story. Currently, Offset hasn’t responded to the news about the altercation, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

