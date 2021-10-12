Offset Gifts Cardi B A House In The Dominican Republic For Her 29th Birthday

Offset is known for the extravagant gifts he buys for his wife and after buying her the biggest diamonds, the most expensive bags and the hottest cars, what’s left? Well, it looks like Offset really outdid himself this time by purchasing Cardi B a house in her home country.

As the two danced the night away at Cardi’s 29th dancehall party, it came to the part of the night where Offset revealed the gift he bought for Cardi. He grabbed the microphone and as he began to speak, the two turned around to huge screen showing photos of her new crib!

“I done bought you the biggest diamonds you can get. I done bought you everything. So this year I wanted to buy you something that means something. You just had my beautiful son, so look at this screen,” Offset said. “I bought you a house in DR. Yessir that’s how we coming. Pool on the roof. God is good.”

Before the big reveal, Cardi and Offset were too turnt up with their friends and loved ones as everyone showed up ready for a big basement! Cardi’s dancehall party looked like one for the books with big name dancehall artists like Spice, Shenseaa, Ding Dong in the building. Not to mention, celebs like Ella Mai, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor and Normani hit the dance floor pelting waist, hitting splits and busting whines everywhere.

As we previously reported, Cardi B and Offset recently welcomed their second child together but the new addition to the family hasn’t slowed them down! The two popped out serving look after look for Paris fashion week, leading up to the festivities for Cardi’s birthday.

After partying all night long, Cardi and Offset’s next stop might be a beautiful beach in DR to enjoy their new home!

