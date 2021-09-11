Offset Almost Attacked By Lion

You know Offset — he’s a rapper in the group Migos, and married to Cardi B.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The two celebrated the birth of their second child together this past week!

Well, he recently took a trip to Dubai, where he had a pretty close encounter with a lion.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Offset shared the video on Instagram. It shows him petting the feline, who seems calm and totally cool at first.

Well, that changed real quick. The lion lunges to bite Offset and almost gets him!

The handler then had to restrain the lion because it looked pretty pissed!

“[I] had no business playing with this damn lion 🦁,” Offset captioned the video. “I was scared no 🧢.”

Uh yeah! This would’ve been me right after the first bite attempt.

You can watch the full moment here!

