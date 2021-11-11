Offset Addresses Reports Of His Alleged Involvement In An Altercation At ComplexCon–“I Stepped In To Break Up A Fight”

Days after reports alleged Offset and his entourage were involved in a physical altercation at ComplexCon, the rapper spoke out to clear the air!

Footage from the event, which has since gone viral, shows Offset, his crew, and many other Complexcon attendees standing around, until an altercation broke out nearby. Things quickly escalated, and Offset can be seen running amongst the crowd. While details about the scuffle were scarce at the time the video was released, Offset said he was trying to break things up despite how things appeared on camera.

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon,” Offset told Complex. “I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”

Positivity seems to be a theme in Offset’s life a of late, Roomies. The Migos member recently welcomed his baby boy with his wife Cardi B, and followed up that blessing by buying Cardi a house in DR for her birthday!

As for his business ventures, Offset recently hit television screens as the judge on the newest fashion competition show committed to showcasing dope streetwear designers, ‘The Hype’. He even stopped out alongside his wife during Paris Fashion Week and killed every single look!

