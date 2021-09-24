Office vacancies in Canada hit highest level since 1994

Pandemic continues to keep workers home as employers reconsider how much space they’ll need long term

Canadian office vacancies have reached their highest point in more than a quarter century, surpassing the levels of both the dotcom bubble and the global financial crisis.

The distress in the commercial real estate market comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep workers home and as employers reconsider how much space they’ll need long term. The national vacancy rate reached 15.7 per cent in the third quarter, the highest since 1994, according to a report released Friday by commercial real estate brokerage CBRE Group.

Across the country, office buildings that began construction before the pandemic are being completed and hitting the market even as many tenants are walking away from the space they have now, the report says.

With the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spurring a new wave of infections, many companies and workers are delaying their office return despite provincial regulations allowing it.