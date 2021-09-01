Offchain Labs launches Arbitrum One mainnet, secures $120M in funding By Cointelegraph

Offchain Labs, the team behind the highly anticipated layer two platform, Arbitrum One, has completed the public mainnet launch of its optimistic rollups solution.
Announced on Aug. 31, Offchain Labs also revealed that it has secured $120 million in a Series B fundraising round. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and also saw participation from heavyweight crypto investors Polychain Capital, Pantera Capital, Alameda Research and Mark Cuban.
