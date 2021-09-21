OECD sees limited Evergrande fallout By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. A peeling logo of the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, is seen outside the construction site where the residential buildings stand unfinished, in Luoyang, China September 16, 2021. Picture taken September 16, 2021. REUTER

PARIS (Reuters) – Chinese authorities have the capacity to keep the debt crisis at property developer Evergrande in check and the broader fallout should be limited, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said on Tuesday.

“We think that the Chinese authorities do have the fiscal and monetary capacity to buffer the shock,” Boone told a news conference on the OECD’s latest economic forecasts.

“The impact here would be fairly limited except for obviously some special companies,” she added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR