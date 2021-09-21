OECD sees limited Evergrande fallout By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – Chinese authorities have the capacity to keep the debt crisis at property developer Evergrande in check and the broader fallout should be limited, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said on Tuesday.
“We think that the Chinese authorities do have the fiscal and monetary capacity to buffer the shock,” Boone told a news conference on the OECD’s latest economic forecasts.
“The impact here would be fairly limited except for obviously some special companies,” she added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.