OECD global tax deal drops ‘at least’ from new minimum rate

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

DUBLIN (Reuters) – An updated draft of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) overhaul of global corporate tax rules has cut the phrase “at least” from a proposed minimum rate of “at least 15%”, Irish national broadcaster RTE said on Tuesday.

Ireland, one of only a handful of countries yet to sign up to the deal, had balked at the proposed rate, and in particular the phrase “at least”, saying it would undermine the certainty that its prized 12.5% rate has given companies for years.

An updated draft agreement was circulated to negotiating countries in recent days ahead of an OECD meeting to finalise the deal on Friday.

