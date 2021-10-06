OECD chief optimistic global tax deal will be ready by G20 summit By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – OECD chief Mathias Cormann said on Wednesday that he was optimistic that a global corporate tax overhaul could be finalised in time for a G20 summit at the end of this month.

“Today I am quietly optimistic that in time for the G20 leaders summit that we will be able to finalise an agreement,” Cormann told a news conference at the Paris-based organisation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said that he shared the optimism and that good progress had been made in the last couple of days.

