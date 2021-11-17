ODIN Platform Enters in Strategic Partnership With Cardano and OKEx By CoinQuora

  • ODIN Platform has entered a strategic partnership with and OKEx.
  • ODIN teamed with OKEx and Cardano to provide multiple benefits for its users.

ODIN Platform, a platform with various features that appeals to a wide range of traders, has entered a strategic partnership with Cardano and OKEx — an innovative cryptocurrency exchange with advanced financial services.

With the vision to make the trading functionality of the protocol as streamlined and smooth as possible, ODIN teamed with OKEx and Cardano to provide multiple benefits for its users.

In addition, the cooperation with OKEx will allow users to use more advanced trading options, including spot, margin, and futures trading. Moreover, users can also trade options on OKEx DEX, which provides new options in decentralized markets.

Meanwhile, the partnership with Cardano, a public blockchain platform, has brought ODIN into a multichain platform and increased its performance, security, as well as its reliability. Not to mention that multichain usage ensures network scalability as a private protocol by limiting the data exchanged every block, lessening unnecessary data, and improving transaction speed.

Note that with ODIN, new traders will enjoy learning and gaining expertise from more seasoned traders. Plus, algorithmic traders will also host the firm’s bots that they can easily develop without coding requirements. Moving forward, ODIN will also offer other capabilities such as targeting a specific audience, monetizing content, personal landing pages, and much more.

In a nutshell, ODIN allows centralized exchange (CEX) and decentralized exchange (DEX) to be automatically integrated through APIs to track all trade users make, all in just one place. Expanding further, an expanded trade history report and performance records are generated and updated.

