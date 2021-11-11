Odin Emerges as a Multichain Platform, Opens Its Doors to Cardano & Solana By CoinQuora

Odin Emerges as a Multichain Platform, Opens Its Doors to Cardano & Solana



Odin becomes a multichain platform.

Odin has become one of the leading trading platforms in the crypto world today. It is a burgeoning project with a development team striving to provide its users with different features, capabilities, and technology.

Odin Platform continues to make a name for itself. Recently, it expanded its blockchain system. From using only Solana, Odin has now incorporated Cardano as well, emerging as a multichain platform that is more efficient and secure.

Why is Multichain better?

In simpler terms, multichain uses more than one blockchain to operate a platform. Being a private blockchain, it guarantees network scalability through the restriction of data shared in each block, eliminating excess data, and speeding up transactions. As a blockchain’s activity is only available to chosen users, it adds an extra layer of project privacy.

On another note, multichain uses multiple chain data storing approach to handling scalability hurdles. Depending on the user’s preference, published data can be on-chain or off-chain. Unlike other blockchains, multichain does not replicate data to every node. Therefore the block size is lowered by embedding hashes of large stacks of data within transactions. Meanwhile, each data’s decryption key is only accessible to the users who are meant to see it.

Odin, a platform having a knack for opportunities, took this chance and upgraded its services for a better user experience.

Why is Cardano a greater choice?

Cardano (ADA) is one of the top ten cryptocurrencies in CoinGecko. It is a low-fee blockchain that can deal with transactions and smart contracts without getting a lot of overhead. ADA has a dual-layer architecture that segregates computing tasks from settlement procedures, enabling each layer to tackle the increased workload.

Cardano might not be the cheapest crypto to trade, but it is undeniably a low-fee coin to make transactions with. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at a bullish price of $2.13 per crypto.

