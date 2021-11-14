Odell Beckham Jr. Pens Letter Thanking The Cleveland Browns & Others Following His Release From The Team”

It’s been a few days since the Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., from the team after being with them since 2019, and although he has moved onto another team, he can’t forget about his time in Cleveland, aka “Believeland.” The NFL baller took the time to pen a sweet letter to the city, Brown’s organization & fans.

In the letter shared on Twitter, he wrote, “I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.” He continued stating, “Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever. Dawg Pound, I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much LOVE!” Since his release, Odell has taken his talents to the west coast and has signed a contract to play with the LA Rams.

According to ESPN today, he hit the field with the team to practice, where he opened about making the decision to be a Ram. “I took a lot of time in the decision-making, and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing,” he said. “This is my life, and I feel like I’ve been through a lot. I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to play football. I’ve dedicated, I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened that this felt right in my heart and in my soul.”

This Monday, Odell is gearing up for his game-day debut as the Rams play against the San Francisco 49ers. Roomies, will you be tuning in to the game?

