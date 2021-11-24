Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Odell Beckham Jr. Announces That He Will Be Accepting His New Salary In Bitcoin
by Bradly Lamb
Odell Beckham Jr. shares that he will be getting his salary from the Los Angeles Rams in Bitcoin using CashApp.

Earlier this month Odell Beckham Jr. was released from the Cleveland Browns, but he quickly found a new home with the Los Angeles Rams. With a fresh start on a new team, Odell will be switching up the way he accepts his salary.

Odell took to Twitter to announce that he will be accepting his new salary from the Rams in Bitcoin. This will all be happening in conjunction with CashApp. He said, “It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU!”

According to Bloomberg, Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers also announced that he will be going the cryptocurrency route as well. Also in conjunction with CashApp, he shared that he will be receiving part of his salary in Bitcoin.

With CashApp, users are able to send money, receive money, invest in stocks, and trade Bitcoin.

As previously reported, on Odell’s 29th birthday, it was announced that the Browns were releasing him. The team’s GM Andrew Berry said, “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.”

However, six days later, he agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

 

 

