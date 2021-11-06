Oddzverse Dubs Itself as the Wallstreet of Metaverse By CoinQuora

Oddzverse Dubs Itself as the Wallstreet of Metaverse



The world’s first financial metaverse called the Oddzverse was created by Oddz. The team created a digital space that allows users to discuss topics within finance. The discussions range from trading strategies in options and derivatives, social trading, and copy trading.

Aside from this, Oddzverse has the infrastructure to let users utilize digital space to learn and explore strategies that they can apply to their trading decisions. They can also advertise their own projects within this metaverse and educate others on their unique value propositions.

Additionally, the platform plans to forge partnerships with decentralized exchanges to enable options and derivatives. According to the team, they allotted 2.5 million ODDZ tokens for the space.

The team expressed their excitement for the platform. According to Oddz,

Oddz is all set to make the crypto platforms experience one of the most unusual fabricated environments. We are sure it is going to be as enthralling as it is designed considering the previous success of Oddz Mainnet Carnival (NYSE:).

