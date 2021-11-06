Oddzverse Dubs Itself as the Wallstreet of Metaverse By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Oddzverse Dubs Itself as the Wallstreet of Metaverse
  • Oddz created the world’s first financial metaverse called the Oddzverse.
  • It was created to let users engage in discussions with finance-related topics.
  • Topics for discussion range from options, derivatives, social trading, and copy trading.

The world’s first financial metaverse called the Oddzverse was created by Oddz. The team created a digital space that allows users to discuss topics within finance. The discussions range from trading strategies in options and derivatives, social trading, and copy trading.

Aside from this, Oddzverse has the infrastructure to let users utilize digital space to learn and explore strategies that they can apply to their trading decisions. They can also advertise their own projects within this metaverse and educate others on their unique value propositions.

Additionally, the platform plans to forge partnerships with decentralized exchanges to enable options and derivatives. According to the team, they allotted 2.5 million ODDZ tokens for the space.

The team expressed their excitement for the platform. According to Oddz,

Oddz is all set to make the crypto platforms experience one of the most unusual fabricated environments. We are sure it is going to be as enthralling as it is designed considering the previous success of Oddz Mainnet Carnival (NYSE:).

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR