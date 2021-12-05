Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Octavia Spencer’s House Is Haunted By A Western Ghost

by Bradly Lamb
Do you believe in ghosts? Octavia Spencer does.


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor revealed that she thinks her house is haunted — but don’t worry, it’s not as scary as it sounds.

View this video on YouTube


TheEllenShow / Via youtube.com

According to Octavia, her house was previously owned by an actor who appeared in Westerns: “I grew up watching Westerns, and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his.”

She also said she thinks of the ghost as her “protector.” “I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there,” she explained. “He runs them out. If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong here.”


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“If you’re a person that belongs there, everybody is like, ‘Oh, your place is so welcoming. It’s so great.’ And that’s how I feel about it.”


Vera Anderson / WireImage

Octavia also claimed that the ghost only acts “a little shady” if she leaves the house for an extended period of time. “The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on,” she explained.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

Overall, she’s pretty cool with her ghost — just, don’t bring your ghosts around her place. “I love my ghost, I just don’t want you bringing your ghost to my house,” Octavia claimed. “I don’t want anybody’s ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost.”


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn’t haunt me. We have boundaries.”

Watch the whole interview here.

