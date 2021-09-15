Octavia Spencer’s Apology To Britney Spears And Sam Asghari

OK, everyone needs to take a chill pill!

Britney Spears has had quite an eventful 2021.

Unlike certain celebrities, she used her platform, fame, and brain to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine.


She influenced politicians to pass significant conservatorship reform that will have a lasting effect for generations to come.

BREAKING NEWS: The California Senate has just passed the most significant conservatorship reform bill in a generation by a vote of 38-0. The legislation was prompted by the #FreeBritney movement and will now be sent to the Governor’s desk for signature.


And after 13 long-ass years, she’s on the verge of gaining her freedom back.


Oh, and she also got engaged to her wickedly hot boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

So, the engagement happened this week, and Octavia Spencer went viral for her comment on the photo.

This was Octavia’s comment:

Which, like, clearly she was joking.


Sam (seemingly) responded to her comment, obviously understanding the joke:

But because this is the beautiful internet, Octavia was apparently sent hate.


So, she issued an apology to the couple.

And Sam has already responded to Octavia’s Instagram post:

So yeah, please don’t send hate to Octavia Spencer. It was a joke. Everyone please chill out and watch Ma.


