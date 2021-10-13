Occidental agrees to sell two Ghana assets for $750 mln

Article content

Occidental Petroleum Corp agreed to sell its interests in two Ghana offshore fields for $750 million to Kosmos Energy and Ghana National Petroleum Corp, the oil and gas producer said on Wednesday, as it looks to cut the debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum.

The deal includes Occidental’s interests in both the Jubilee and TEN fields, which together had net production of 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the second-quarter of 2021.

An uptick in oil and gas prices have prompted companies to offload assets that they do not consider core to their business, spurring a number of smaller asset deals.