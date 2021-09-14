Ocado Retail revenue dented by Erith fire in latest quarter

Article content

LONDON — British online supermarket Ocado Retail on Tuesday reported a 10.6% fall in revenue in its latest quarter, hurt by a July fire at its warehouse in Erith, southeast London, which disrupted operations.

Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, said revenue totaled 517.5 million pounds ($716.1 million) in its third quarter to August 29 versus 578.8 million pounds in the same quarter last year. Revenue had grown 19.8% in its first half. ($1 = 0.7226 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)